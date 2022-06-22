'Serious crash' in Richfield in Washington County; sheriff calls for witnesses

VILLAGE OF RICHFIELD, Wis. — The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating what it calls a serious crash in the Village of Richfield Wednesday morning, though they confirmed few details in a statement.

The collision happened around 5:40 a.m. on STH 164 near Elmwood Road.

The sheriff's office is asking any witnesses of the crash to contact them. You can contact Tyler Lallier at (262) 335-4419 or email at tyler.lallier@washcowisco.gov.

The office said they will release more information soon.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.

