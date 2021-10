WAUKESHA — A serious crash along Hwy 164 in Waukesha will shutdown a portion of the highway for the remainder of the night on Sunday.

The crash happened a little after 6 p.m. in the intersection of Hwy 164/59/Les Paul Parkway and East Racine Ave. Waukesha Police announced this intersection will be closed the remainder of the evening as a result.

WPD is asking people to avoid this area as the investigation is ongoing. More information will me made available as soon as possible.

