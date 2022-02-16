Sephora shops to be added to 400 Kohl's locations, including 16 in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — According to our reporting partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, Kohl's Corp. will add Sephora shops at 400 Kohl's stores this year.

The expansion will also include the roll out of six new "prestige beauty" brands. Leaders with the company say it's all part of a strategy to grow profit and value.

Leaders with Kohl's say 16 of the new Sephora shops will be in Wisconsin. Those locations are Delafield, Greenfield, Muskego, Oak Creek, Waukesha, West Allis, West Bend, Sheboygan, Johnson Creek, Green Bay, Fond Du Lac, Stevens Point, Lake Delton, Neenah and two in Appleton.

According to the Business Journal, Kohl's already has Sephoras in 200 stores and plans to deploy 850 of the shops by 2023. The Sephora shops debuted in 2021. They feature a 2,500-square-foot store-within-a-store that looks like a freestanding Sephora.

"We're thrilled to be bringing Sephora at Kohl's closer to millions more of our customers nationwide through this 400-store expansion," says Doug Howe, Kohl's chief merchandising officer. "The quick and vast roll out of Sephora at Kohl's is a testament to how much we believe in this partnership and making prestige beauty more accessible to people everywhere."

According to the Business Journal, leaders with Kohl's have said the Sephora shops have brought in new, younger, and more diverse customers, driving up sales.

"Since our partnership with Kohl's began, we've always had the intention to keep the Sephora at Kohl's beauty assortment as relevant and similar to our freestanding stores as possible," says Artemis Patrick, Sephora's executive vice president and global chief merchandising officer. "We want every customer who comes to Sephora at Kohl's to be able to discover new brands and find their favorites, just like they do at our other Sephora stores."

A map of all the Sephora at Kohl's locations that will be open by the end of 2022 is available here.

