SentryWorld prepares for Wisconsin's next major: the U.S. Senior Open

STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Wisconsin's golf boom shows no signs of slowing down. SentryWorld in Stevens Point will show the world how beautiful the state can be with the U.S. Senior Open.

The event will be run June 29 through July 2 in 2023.

"This course should look absolutely stunning on television," SentryWorld Director of Golf Danny Rainbow says. "It's a parkland style course, which has a great contrast of colors. So we've got really beautiful green grass. We've got the white sand bunkers. We've got the sparkling blue waters. The green trees and then the flower hole obviously. You know, the shots of that are going to be absolutely stunning."

Especially for Central and Northern Wisconsin, an area that sometimes gets overlooked.

"Such a huge opportunity for Central Wisconsin to be hosting a major golf championship," SentryWorld General Manager Mike James says. "We just want to make sure we go through every step methodically to make sure that we're prepared for this championship."

With that, the famous 16th flower hole will be showcased next summer.

"The flower hole is something that just, I mean golfers have never seen anything like it," Rainbow says. "I mean we just, we hear that. It's fun to be here because we hear it day in and day out. People like, oh my goodness. I've never seen anything like that."

SentryWorld has booked tee times from international golf fans as Wisconsin golf continues to be at the top of the USA.

"We have 10 golf courses here in the top 100, public courses in the country," Rainbow says. "Ten of them are in Wisconsin, and there's only one other state with that many. California matches that."

And if Steve Stricker or Jerry Kelly can take the title, all the better.

"Selfishly for us, we've love to see a memorable moment, you know, a marquee player sinking that putt to win the championship," Rainbow says. "But ultimately you know, we just want the spectators to see how fantastic senior golf is, how fantastic golf in Wisconsin is."

Wisconsin's recent string of hosting major golf events began with the 1998 U.S. Women's Open at Blackwolf Run. Now 25 years later, it continues all over the state.

