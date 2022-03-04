Watch
Sens. Johnson, Baldwin move to end wolf protections

Gary Kramer/AP
FILE - This April 18, 2008, file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife shows a gray wolf. As many as one-third of Wisconsin's gray wolves likely died at the hands of humans in the months after the federal government announced removal of legal protections, according to a study released Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Gary Kramer, File)
Posted at 3:35 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 16:35:41-05

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin's two U.S. senators are moving to end protections for gray wolves across most of the United States.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that Republican Ron Johnson and Democrat Tammy Baldwin introduced a bill earlier this week to remove protections for the wolf.

Wyoming's two Republican U.S. senators, Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso, have joined them. The bill comes after a federal judge in California last month ordered protections be restored for wolves across most of the U.S. after the Trump administration removed them from the endangered species list.

Re-listing wolves on the list effectively banned any wolf hunting or trapping seasons and prohibited farmers and ranchers from killing wolves preying on livestock.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

