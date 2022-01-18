Sendik’s to open grocery store in Oconomowoc's Olympia Fields

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Sendik’s Food Markets plans to open their newest location in Olympia Fields in Oconomowoc, the owners announced Tuesday.

They hope the 60,000-square-foot store at 1408 Summit Avenue will be ready for customers by this fall.

A statement from owners emphasized a variety of fresh foods, full-service butcher, seafood service counter, large cheese section, bakery, extensive liquor department and a flower and decor area.

They hope the location will also "bring to life" the former Kmart building, which was remodeled and renovated as part of the Olympia Fields development.

A statement from Oconomowoc Mayor Robert Magnus was included in the announcement. “Sendik’s offers something totally unique for our citizens and brings the quality that we were hoping for in the development," according to Magnus.

Sendik’s co-owner Ted Balistreri adds, “This opening fits squarely with our growth plans of picking highly desirable, highly visible locations in growing communities... Oconomowoc is a beautiful and growing community that we believe is the perfect fit for our local brand and we look forward to serving its citizens."

This will be the ownership family's 18th store.

Read their announcement below:

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip