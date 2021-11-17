Watch
Senator Lena Taylor to attend voting rights protest in Washington D.C.

Timothy Hiatt
OAK CREEK, WISCONSIN - APRIL 02: Wisconsin State Senator Lena Taylor attends the premiere of "Grandma's House" at Marcus South Shore Cinema on April 2, 2016 in Oak Creek, Wisconsin. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Harmony Social Services)
Lena Taylor
Posted at 8:33 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 21:33:57-05

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin State Senator Lena Taylor will be participating in the "No More Excuses: Voting Rights Now protest at the White House" on Tuesday.

At the protest, civil rights activists and supporters will demand that President Joe Biden ensures passage of the Freedom to Vote Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and statehood for Washington DC. The event has been organized by the League of Women Voters, and will be the latest protest at the White House in recent months regarding voting issues.

Senator Taylor’s office released a statement about the upcoming protest, reading in part, “Wisconsin, under Republican leadership, has been at the forefront of regressive voting rights. We helped mess it up and we need to help fix it. In fact, we all have a collective responsibility to protect the right to vote.”

