MADISON — Senator Ron Johnson told WTMJ Radio that he had "no involvement" in creating a slate of fake electors to give to former Vice-President Mike Pence.

The Associated Press said an aide for Sen. Johnson told Pence’s staff that Johnson wanted to hand-deliver to Pence fake elector votes from his state and Michigan, text messages revealed at Tuesday's meeting of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection showed.

On Tuesday, Johnson spoke to WTMJ Radio and said, "I had no involvement in the creation of those electors. I had no idea that my staff would be asked to deliver those electors to the Vice President."

Johnson's Democratic opponents in the upcoming election jumped at the revelation and called on him to resign.

“Ron Johnson actively tried to undermine this democracy," Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said in a statement calling for Johnson's resignation. “He literally tried to hand Mike Pence fake ballots. Once again, Ron Johnson has proven he’s a danger to our country and our fundamental rights.”

“My statement was absolutely true, that I issued immediately, saying I had no involvement in it, had no idea that I was going to be asked to deliver these… In the end, we didn’t deliver them. End of story,” Senator Johnson said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip