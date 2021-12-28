Watch
Senator Chris Larson is 'strongly considering' a run for Milwaukee mayor

Andy Manis/AP
Wisconsin Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, addresses delegates at the Democratic Party of Wisconsin convention Friday, June 6, 2014, in Lake Delton, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Posted at 7:57 PM, Dec 27, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Senator Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee) said he is "strongly considering" a run for Milwaukee mayor.

On Monday, Larson tweeted that he thinks the city needs bold and progressive leadership.

"Milwaukee has a chance to truly be bold," he tweeted. "We've been beaten up by Republicans in Madison and others around the state who refuse to let us thrive, or to even return to Milwaukee the tax revenue that is generated here."

Larson then tweeted asking for public input.

"Are you content with the current slate of candidates? Do you think the donor-class should again choose who is in charge of us? What issues are not being addressed that we need to tackle with greater urgency?"

Larson previously ended his run for U.S. Senate in August and endorsed Senate candidate and current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

"Today I made the decision to suspend my campaign for United States Senate," said Larson in a statement. "While I won’t be the candidate who takes on Ron Johnson next fall, I remain as committed as ever to assuring his defeat and electing Democrats who will fight for progressive values up and down the ballot in 2022."

State Assembly Representative Daniel Riemer confirmed to TMJ4 on Dec. 24 that he has dropped out of the Milwaukee mayoral race after a brief run. So far, eight candidates have informed the city of their intention to run, which previously included Riemer.

Candidates have until Jan. 11 to submit their nomination papers. Candidates who meet the requirements will appear on the Feb. 15 spring primary ballot in Milwaukee.

Common Council President Cavalier Johnson was sworn in as Acting Mayor after Tom Barrett was confirmed as the U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg.

