Senator Chris Larson is 'strongly considering' a run for Milwaukee mayor

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Senator Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee) said he is "strongly considering" a run for Milwaukee mayor.

On Monday, Larson tweeted that he thinks the city needs bold and progressive leadership.

"Milwaukee has a chance to truly be bold," he tweeted. "We've been beaten up by Republicans in Madison and others around the state who refuse to let us thrive, or to even return to Milwaukee the tax revenue that is generated here."

I'm strongly considering a run for Milwaukee Mayor.



I think Milwaukee has a need for bold, progressive leadership that clears a path for everyone to rise up, not just the developers, the rich folks that buy politicians, and the special interests that hinder progress. (1/4) — Chris Larson (@ChrisJLarson) December 28, 2021

Larson then tweeted asking for public input.

"Are you content with the current slate of candidates? Do you think the donor-class should again choose who is in charge of us? What issues are not being addressed that we need to tackle with greater urgency?"

What are the greatest things about our community that we should double-down on? What is the greatest threat that, if not addressed urgently, could sink us?



What do you think?

(4/4) — Chris Larson (@ChrisJLarson) December 28, 2021

Larson previously ended his run for U.S. Senate in August and endorsed Senate candidate and current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

"Today I made the decision to suspend my campaign for United States Senate," said Larson in a statement. "While I won’t be the candidate who takes on Ron Johnson next fall, I remain as committed as ever to assuring his defeat and electing Democrats who will fight for progressive values up and down the ballot in 2022."

State Assembly Representative Daniel Riemer confirmed to TMJ4 on Dec. 24 that he has dropped out of the Milwaukee mayoral race after a brief run. So far, eight candidates have informed the city of their intention to run, which previously included Riemer.

Candidates have until Jan. 11 to submit their nomination papers. Candidates who meet the requirements will appear on the Feb. 15 spring primary ballot in Milwaukee.

Common Council President Cavalier Johnson was sworn in as Acting Mayor after Tom Barrett was confirmed as the U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg.

