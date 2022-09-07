Watch Now
Senator Baldwin: 'Darn close' to codifying same-sex marriage

Senator Ron Johnson says he will not support the bill in its current form.
Senator Tammy Baldwin says they are quote "darn close" to getting Republican support to codify same-sex marriage.
Posted at 5:36 PM, Sep 07, 2022
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin told reporters Wednesday they are "darn close" to getting Republican support to codify same-sex marriage.

"I think we should have a vote sooner rather than later," Baldwin said.

She said it will "absolutely" happen before the elections.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Senator Ron Johnson is not one of those Republicans, saying he will not support the bill in its current form.

Same-sex marriage has become a hot-button topic since the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion earlier this year.

