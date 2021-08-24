Watch
Sen. Ron Johnson, Republican lawmakers visiting Fort McCoy as Afghan refugees arrive

Greg Nash/AP
FILE - In this March 3, 2021 file photo, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and Senate Committee on Rules and Administration joint hearing examining the January 6, attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Critics of Johnson are calling him racist after he told an interviewer on Thursday, March 11, that he wasn’t worried about the supporters of former President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January, but might have been concerned if they had been Black Lives Matter protesters. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
Posted at 3:37 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 16:37:08-04

FORT MCCOY — Sen. Ron Johnson is joining Republican lawmakers and veterans in a visit to Fort McCoy as refugees from Afghanistan arrive at the military facility after their home country fell to the Taliban.

Sen. Johnson's office said Tuesday that the visit is scheduled for Wednesday at around 11 a.m. A press briefing is also set during the visit.

Officials previously announced Afghans with special immigrant visa applicants, their families and other people at risk began arriving at the base on Sunday, and more are expected throughout the week.

Refugees are flying into Volk Field Air National Guard Base and from there are being transported to Fort McCoy, located between Tomah and Sparta.

Officials have not announced how many refugees Fort McCoy will be receiving. The fort is not a long-term home for the refugees.

See the full list of people attending the Fort McCoy visit below:

  • Senator Ron Johnson
  • State Senator Patrick Testin (R-Stevens Point)
  • State Senator Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green)
  • State Representative Loren Oldenburg (R-Viroqua)
  • State Representative Nancy Vandermeer (R-Tomah)
  • State Representative Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc), Chief Warrant Officer, U.S. Army, Retired
  • Derrick Van Orden, Senior Chief Petty Officer U.S. Navy, Retired
  • Jason Church, Captain U.S. Army, Retired

