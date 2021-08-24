Sen. Ron Johnson, Republican lawmakers visiting Fort McCoy as Afghan refugees arrive

FORT MCCOY — Sen. Ron Johnson is joining Republican lawmakers and veterans in a visit to Fort McCoy as refugees from Afghanistan arrive at the military facility after their home country fell to the Taliban.

Sen. Johnson's office said Tuesday that the visit is scheduled for Wednesday at around 11 a.m. A press briefing is also set during the visit.

Officials previously announced Afghans with special immigrant visa applicants, their families and other people at risk began arriving at the base on Sunday, and more are expected throughout the week.

Refugees are flying into Volk Field Air National Guard Base and from there are being transported to Fort McCoy, located between Tomah and Sparta.

Officials have not announced how many refugees Fort McCoy will be receiving. The fort is not a long-term home for the refugees.

See the full list of people attending the Fort McCoy visit below:

Senator Ron Johnson

State Senator Patrick Testin (R-Stevens Point)

State Senator Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green)

State Representative Loren Oldenburg (R-Viroqua)

State Representative Nancy Vandermeer (R-Tomah)

State Representative Tony Kurtz (R-Wonewoc), Chief Warrant Officer, U.S. Army, Retired

Derrick Van Orden, Senior Chief Petty Officer U.S. Navy, Retired

Jason Church, Captain U.S. Army, Retired

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip