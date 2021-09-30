Watch
Sen. Ron Johnson paid little in income taxes in 2017

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., attends a Senate Governmental Affairs subcommittee hearing on international mail and the opioid crisis, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. China said Thursday it is ready to work with the United States in fighting illicit opioid shipments after congressional investigators found that Chinese opioid manufacturers exploit weak screening in the U.S. Postal Service to ship large quantities of illegal drugs to American dealers. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Sen. Ron Johnson
Posted at 12:20 PM, Sep 30, 2021
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Republican Sen. Ron Johnson paid little in state income taxes in 2017 compared with other years, despite reporting income of at least $450,000. Johnson, who has not said yet whether he will seek a third term next year, is a top target for Democrats, who have 11 candidates declared for the race in the presidential battleground state of Wisconsin.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that Johnson paid $2,105 in state income taxes in 2017.

That stood out for Johnson, who on average paid more in state income taxes over the past 10 years than any of the top Democrats seeking his seat in Washington.

