A semi-truck on its side on I-94 in Racine County.

The accident is near Highway K in Racine County. Two lanes of traffic are closed northbound.

TMJ4 is working to learn the cause of the crash and when those lanes might be reopened.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip