Semi truck jack-knifes, blocks I-43 in Greenfield

MILWAUKEE — A semi truck jack-knifed, blocking most of I-43 northbound at 116th Street in Greenfield on Wednesday.

It happened around 5 p.m.

TRAFFIC ALERT: A full freeway closure is imminent at or near I-43 EB at 116th Street, after a semi tractor trailer jackknifed, blocking all lanes of traffic. Currently traffic is being routed through the distress lane. Full closure is anticipated in the next 30-45 minutes. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) April 13, 2022

It is not yet clear how the truck got in the position.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

