Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Semi truck jack-knifes, blocks I-43 in Greenfield

semi
WisDOT
semi
Posted at 5:17 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 18:34:01-04

MILWAUKEE — A semi truck jack-knifed, blocking most of I-43 northbound at 116th Street in Greenfield on Wednesday.

It happened around 5 p.m.

It is not yet clear how the truck got in the position.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 - on your schedule