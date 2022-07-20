Watch Now
Semi-truck fire on I-94 near Oak Creek prompts freeway closure

A fully engulfed semi-fire has closed the right lanes of I-41/94 southbound near Ryan Road.
Posted at 10:07 PM, Jul 19, 2022
OAK CREEK, Wis. — A fully engulfed semi-truck fire Tuesday evening prompted a full freeway closure on I-41/94 southbound near Ryan Road in Oak Creek.

The freeway closure happened around 10 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.

