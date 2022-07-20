Semi-truck fire on I-94 near Oak Creek prompts freeway closure

OAK CREEK, Wis. — A fully engulfed semi-truck fire Tuesday evening prompted a full freeway closure on I-41/94 southbound near Ryan Road in Oak Creek.

ALERT: Following a fully engulfed semi on fire at the start of the SB I-94 Ryan Rd offramp, the SB Drexel Ave onramp, lanes 4 & 5, & SB Ryan Rd offramp are closed. Heavy smoke initially caused a full closure, but @Oak_Creek_FD extinguished the fire w/ in 20 mins & lanes reopened. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) July 20, 2022

The freeway closure happened around 10 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.

