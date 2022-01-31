Semi truck driver arrested after leading Milwaukee County Sheriff's Deputies on a slow-speed chase

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office was involved in a slow-speed chase on Jan. 30, according to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office.

The chase happened in northern Milwaukee County as the car slowly drove towards Ozaukee County. Milwaukee County Sheriff's Officers tried pulling over a semi truck that was only driving between five and ten miles per hour. Since the truck was getting close to Ozaukee County, Milwaukee Sheriff's asked for the help of Ozaukee as well.

During the chase, the semi truck sideswiped a parked car near Donges Bay Road in Mequon.

The slow pursuit finally ended once the truck stopped on I-43 northbound just south of Pioneer Road in Mequon. Milwaukee Sheriff's arrested the driver.

