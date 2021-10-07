Semi-truck crashes into overpass, ejecting driver

WAUKESHA — Officials say I-94 eastbound on ramp at STH/Pewaukee Road is currently closed after a semi-truck crashed into the US 18 overpass.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. Thursday.

Semi-truck crashes into overpass

The driver was ejected and taken to the hospital by EMS.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol. They're handling reconstruction and inspecting the semi.

I 94 eastbound on-ramp from STH 164/Pewaukee Rd was closed by Waukesha Highway Department and is expected to remain closed for at least two hours.

The alternate route for eastbound traffic will be getting off onto Redford/CTH F, eastbound on Bluemound Road and back onto I-94 from Barker.

The ramp from I-94 EB to WIS 175 NB is also blocked in the stadium interchange.

TMJ4 will provide updates as they become available.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip