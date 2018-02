Semi rollover crash forces closure of I-41 at Burleigh Street in Milwaukee County

WAUWATOSA – A rollover accident involving a semi has forced law enforcement to close both northbound and southbound lanes of I-41 at Burleigh Street in Wauwatosa.

The accident was reported just after 11 a.m. Saturday. The semi truck has appeared to have rolled over on to the center median of the interstate.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says this stretch of freeway will be closed for at least two hours.

Drivers traveling in this area should use an alternate route.

You can monitor traffic conditions here.

No other information has been released.

Stay with TODAY'S TMJ4 for further updates on this developing story.