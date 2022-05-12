Semi overturns in Beaver Dam, spills ethanol in roadway

BEAVER DAM — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said Hemlock Road has reopened, the scene is cleared, and residents have returned home after evacuations on Wednesday due to a crash.

Around 9 a.m., officials shut down Hemlock Road in Beaver Dam after a semi hauling ethanol left the roadway, struck a culvert, and overturned.

Officials said ethanol spilled onto the roadway, and the 59-year-old driver was not injured. Officials worked to contain the spill and closed the roadway for clean-up efforts.

The power was turned off to area residents as officials extracted the remaining product. Residents and drivers were not allowed in the area until the scene cleared.

It wasn't until about 7:30 p.m. when the area reopened and power was restored.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the Beaver Dam Fire Department, Dodge County Emergency Management, Dodge County Highway Department, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, and Dodge County Emergency Response Team responded to the scene.

