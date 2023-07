OAK CREEK, Wis. — A semi caught on fire on I-94 in Oak Creek on Friday.

It happened on the interstate near Rawson. As of 5 p.m., you could see smoke coming from the truck.

The response is causing backups.

No word on how long it could take to clear the scene.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip