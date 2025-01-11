ROCK COUNTY, Wis. — A truck driver from Milwaukee was killed in a crash with a plow truck on southbound I-39 in Rock County near Beloit.

The crash closed the highway, as seen in video from the DOT camera Friday afternoon.

Watch: Semi driver dies in crash with plow truck on southbound I-39 near Beloit

Investigators said the 59-year-old semi-driver hit the back of the plow truck while it was removing snow from the median shoulder.

The impact caused the semi-tractor trailer to jackknife, blocking all southbound lanes. The plow truck driver was not injured.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash and conducting post-crash inspections of both vehicles. The truck driver’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

