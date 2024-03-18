Watch Now
Selection Sunday: Marquette earns two-seed, Tyler Kolek expected to return

Marquette's first-round game against Western Kentucky tips off Friday at 1 p.m. CT at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Marquette Basketball Watch Party
Posted at 9:02 PM, Mar 17, 2024
MILWAUKEE — The stage is set for Marquette.

Afterfalling to UConn in Saturday's Big East Tournament Championship, the Golden Eagles (25-9) still earned a two-seed in this year's NCAA Tournament and will play 15-seed Western Kentucky (22-11) this Friday in Indianapolis.

“We don’t take for granted the fact that we’re a two seed and that gave us the opportunity to be as close as possible," Marquette head coach Shaka Smart said.

This is the third straight year Marquette has made the NCAA Tournament under Smart.

The Golden Eagles also earned a two-seed last season. Marquette beat Vermont in the first round but lost to Michigan State in the second.

"I told our guys 18% of Division I players get to play in the NCAA Tournament every year, so we’re grateful to even be in a tournament, but to earn this good of seed it’s great for our team, it’s great for our fans, and now we want to make the most of it," Smart added.

“The goal is to have as many Marquette people in there as possible, so I’m excited for that," junior forward David Joplin said about playing in Indianapolis.

While Tyler Kolek missed the Big East Tournament as he continued to heal from an oblique injury that he suffered against Providence on Feb. 28, a return for Friday's first-round game is trending in a positive direction.

Kolek has missed six straight games since his injury.

“The plan is for him to play, but he has to go through a progression this week," Smart explained. "Once we get back on the practice court we will be able to continue that progression."

Looking ahead to Friday’s first-round game against Western Kentucky, the Hilltoppers are led by Don McHenry (27.1 ppg).

The junior is from Wisconsin and played prep basketball at the Milwaukee Academy of Science.

