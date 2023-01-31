Second victim in quadruple shooting dies several months after his wife

MILWAUKEE — A second victim has died in the quadruple shooting that left 82-year-old Shirley Mallory dead. Ivory Mallory, her husband, died from his injuries five months after that frightful night.

Fighting back tears, Gregory Mallory, their son, said he's been living a nightmare.

"I love them and I miss them," Gregory said. "I'm trying to do them proud."

On Aug. 24, his mother Shirley was killed and on Friday his father Ivory passed away.

The couple was sitting on their porch near 22nd and Clarke when their neighbor opened fire. The bullets struck the couple and two others.

In a ring video we got from a nearby neighbor you can't see much but can hear people laughing and shortly after ​a barrage of gunfire rang out.

Police identified the shooter as Leslie Bost, a longtime neighbor of the Mallorys. Bost was found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wounds two weeks after the quadruple shooting.

"Complete blindside, complete shock," Gregory said.

He's known the shooter since he was young, but always had a weird feeling about him.

"Always told my dad, 'hey he's kind of weird leave him alone,'" Gregory said. "My dad would be the kind of person to say something, but he left him alone."

Gregory said his dad was never the same after being shot several times on the family porch.

"He couldn't get up anymore, he couldn't go to the bathroom," he said.

But, he's remembering the good memories, including his father's love for Culvers and watching planes take off and land at Mitchell Airport.

"His happiest moments were in the military," Gregory said.

Ivory was in the Army and later became a recruiter for the National Guard.

Last Friday, the VA honored Ivory for his service to our country with a last salute.

While the road ahead is murky, Gregory said he'll hold on to all the good memories and photos to get him through the tough moments that lie ahead.

