Second Annual Bloody Mary Festival to be held at Deer District in August

Although the coronavirus has canceled most events for the second year in a row, not everything will be canceled this year.

The Second Annual Bloody Mary Festival-Wisconsin will return to the Deer District on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“The Bloody Mary Festival-Wisconsin had a tremendous inaugural event in 2019, attracting thousands of people to Deer District,” said Michael Belot, Senior Vice President of Bucks Ventures and Development. “We look forward to once again hosting The Bloody Mary Festival-Wisconsin to celebrate the innovative Bloody Marys made by Wisconsin’s diverse restaurants and to offer our guests another fun and unique event in Deer District.”

The festival will feature local businesses sampling and selling food and Bloody Mary's of course.

Tickets to the festival will include all participating Bloody Mary's, tastes of local food and beverage products, temporary tattoos and more.

The Bloody Mary Festival - Wisconsin has General Admission sessions from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 3:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. with VIP sessions from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. The General Admission cost is $49, and the VIP is $59.

There are also virtual Blood Mary events taking place. For more information visit here.

