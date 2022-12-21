Seatbelt saves Jefferson County deputy's life when he was struck on I-94

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. — A Jefferson County deputy was struck Sunday morning on I-94 while assisting a crashed semi.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Brian Severson was released from the hospital and is now recovering. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Deputy Severson was parked with his emergency lights and seatbelt on when he was hit by another driver. His seatbelt saved his life.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

"Due to the fact that he was wearing his seatbelt is likely the reason he will be able to spend the holiday season with his loved ones at home. If he wasn’t wearing his seatbelt we fear the outcome could have been much worse," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

Now the sheriff's office is asking all drivers to be safe and mindful of road conditions, especially ahead of the expected snowstorm on Thursday and Friday.

"Please remember Wisconsin Law that requires drivers to move over or slow down to provide a safety zone for a squad car, ambulance, fire truck, tow truck, utility vehicle, or highway maintenance vehicle that is stopped on the side of a road with its warning lights flashing," the sheriff's office said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip