Seasonal flavors Pumpkin Spice Rootbeer and Pumpkin Cream are on tap at the Sprecher Taproom

GLENDALE, Wis. — Sprecher craft soda is adding some new flavor combinations to their Sprecher Taproom.

The seasonal favorite, Pumpkin Spice Root Beer, is back on tap.

Another seasonal flavor on tap is Pumpkin Cream.

Photo Courtesy: Sprecher Taproom

Sprecher Brewery has launched their new Sprecher SODA LAB to feature small-batch unique flavors, exclusive to the Taproom.

The Sprecher Taproom offers activities for all ages like locally-sourced snacks, pinball machines, darts, and tours. The taproom also offers beers and cocktails for those of legal age.

