Search underway: One missing, one rescued after canoe capsizes on Fox Lake

FOX LAKE, Wis. — An active water rescue and search remains underway on Fox Lake after a canoe capsized on Thursday.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office said in a statement deputies responded to Fox Lake around 12:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about a canoe that had capsized. Two people were in the water yelling for help near the north shore.

One person was above the water and the second victim could not be seen.

Deputies rescued an adult Fox Lake woman and she was transported to a local hospital.

An active search remains underway for an adult man. Deputies say the man is believed to be a resident of rural Fox Lake.

Neither occupant of the canoe was wearing a personal flotation device.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says the Town of Fox Lake boat launch on Blackhawk Trail is currently being used as a command post and staging area. Public access to that landing is restricted.

Officials remind the public that conditions on the lake are not suitable for canoeing or kayaking due to high winds.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.

