Search suspended after report of child on Lake Michigan in Port Washington

Ozaukee County Sheriff James Johnson said there are no signs of a child yet and no reports of a child missing in the area.
A search is underway on Lake Michigan at South Beach Park in Port Washington on Tuesday. There is a large amount of law enforcement agencies and first responders at the scene.
Posted at 7:22 PM, Aug 30, 2022
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A search was underway on Lake Michigan at South Beach Park in Port Washington on Tuesday. The search was suspended for the day as of 8 p.m.

Ozaukee County Sheriff James Johnson tells TMJ4 News that after a report of a child in the water, there are no signs of anyone yet. There has also been no reports of a child missing in the area.

A search is underway on Lake Michigan in Port Washington.

There are three counties involved in the search, including Ozaukee, Milwaukee, and Sheboygan.

TMJ4 News responded to the scene on Tuesday.

A search is underway on Lake Michigan in Port Washington.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

