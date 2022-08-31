Search suspended after report of child on Lake Michigan in Port Washington

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — A search was underway on Lake Michigan at South Beach Park in Port Washington on Tuesday. The search was suspended for the day as of 8 p.m.

Ozaukee County Sheriff James Johnson tells TMJ4 News that after a report of a child in the water, there are no signs of anyone yet. There has also been no reports of a child missing in the area.

TMJ4 A search is underway on Lake Michigan in Port Washington.

There are three counties involved in the search, including Ozaukee, Milwaukee, and Sheboygan.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

