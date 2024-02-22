Search underway for man police say robbed Pizza Hut employees at gunpoint

GRAFTON, Wisconsin — The Grafton Police Department is searching for a man who they said robbed Pizza Hut employees at gunpoint on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Officers received a report of an armed robbery in progress at 10:50 p.m.

Police say a man entered the Pizza Hut store, near 1st Ave and Wisconsin Ave, carrying a handgun, and demanding money.

The man stole unknown amount from the registers, before taking off on foot in an unknown direction before officers arrived.

None of the employees were injured during the incident.

According to a news release, the suspect is a black male in his early twenties, described as tall and skinny, at around 5'10, weighing around 150-170lbs, with shoulder-length dreads.

He was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, a black and white Gator-style face covering, and black pants.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the Grafton Police Department encourages anyone with information, including those with surveillance video, to come forward. Anonymous tips can be provided using Tip411.

