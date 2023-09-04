Search & rescue mission underway for missing paddle boarder

MILWAUKEE — According to Milwauke’s Coast Guard, an ongoing search and rescue mission is underway for a missing paddle boarder near Grant Park in South Milwaukee.

The coast guard said they received an initial call around 8:15 p.m for the missing paddle boarder, and that a boat had been sent to assist.

They also said Air Facility Muskegon has a helicopter en route to assist, and that the Milwaukee Department of Natural Resources, and South Milwaukee Fire Department are also helping in the search.

No more information was released.

