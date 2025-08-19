Search for Wisconsin father continues after DNA evidence links him to daughters' deaths

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office in Washington says the location of Travis Decker remains unknown, with no evidence suggesting he is alive or dead.

The Pewaukee native is accused of murdering his three daughters.

DNA evidence found on plastic bags covering each of his daughters' heads links Decker to the crime, according to a release on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff’s office says this provides further evidence that Decker is the only suspect in the case.

A manhunt continues for Decker, with U.S. Marshals currently offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

The sheriff’s office said Decker should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see Travis Decker, please call 911 immediately and do not attempt to contact or approach him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or USMS Tips at www.usmarshals.gov/tips

