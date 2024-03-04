Search for missing Elijah Vue enters 14th day

The search for missing three-year-old Elijah Vue is now entering its 14th day.

People from across the Midwest have joined the search for the little boy, who was reported missing out of Two Rivers February 20th.

Over the weekend, Police continued "expanded rural search efforts" with coordinated operations involving drones, dogs and the National Guard. on Sunday, crews once again searched the West Twin River.

Elijah has brown hair and brown eyes. He's about 3 feet tall and weighs around 45 pounds. He has a birth mark on his left knee.

The FBI is offering a $15,000 reward for any information that could lead to finding Elijah.



