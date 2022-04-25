Search for missing 10-year-old in Chippewa Falls, bike found

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — Chippewa Falls police are searching for missing 10-year-old Lily M. Peters after investigators found what they believe to be her abandoned bike near the Leinenkugel's brewery plant Sunday evening.
Police said in a statement she is a 4th grader at Parkview Elementary. She was last seen at her aunt's home on North Grove Street.
Police later found her bicycle a short distance from her aunt's home near Grove Street and the Leinenkugel's brewery.
She was last seen wearing a purple long sleeve shirt with black stretch pants and gray shoes.
Contact Chippewa Falls police if you know where she is.
View their statement below: