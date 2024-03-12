Search for Elijah Vue stretches into another week as reward grows to $40K

TWO RIVERS, Wisc. — The search for Elijah Vue has stretched into another week.

The 3-year-old was reported missing at 10:59 a.m. Feb. 20 from an apartment in the 3900 block of Mishicot Road in Two Rivers.

The Two Rivers Department (TRPD) says search effects will continue this week after weekend searches through local waterways and other rural areas yielded no results.

TRPD added that the reward for information leading up to the discovery of Elijah has now grown to $40,000, due to additional funds raised by donations set up through the City of Two Rivers.

That $15,000 from the city is in addition to $15,000 offered by the FBI and $10,000 offered by Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers.

If you'd like to donate to the City of Two River's reward fund, click here.

Contact their tip line at 844-267-6648 with any tips or leads.

You may also submit information via the Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers P3 App.

