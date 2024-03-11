Search for Elijah Vue in Manitowoc County reaches three week mark

The search for missing three-year-old Elijah Vue has reached the three week mark.

A group of people hosted a vigil Saturday night in Wisconsin Dells, where for the boy used to live with his mother, Katrina Baur. Another group of people searching for Elijah gathered at UW-Green Bay on Saturday to search several parks on the city's east side.

Elijah was reported missing from his home in Two Rivers on February 20th. Baur and her partner Jesse Vang have been charged with child neglect, but have not been charged in connection to Elijah's dissappearance.

The pair will be back in court Thursday.

