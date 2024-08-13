Search efforts to resume Tuesday for missing kayaker in Green Lake County

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wisc. — Search efforts will continue Tuesday for a missing kayaker who did not return home from a trip to 'Big Green Lake.'

The Green Lake County Communications Center received a call from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, August 12 about a kayaker who had not returned home from the previous night.

Deputies checked the area and located an overturned, unoccupied kayak with a life jacket attached, according to the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office (GLCSO).

The missing kayaker was determined to be a 44-year-old man.

A search of the area on Green Lake was conducted by multiple DNR and Sheriff’s Office boats, early Monday morning.

His vehicle was found near Dodge Memorial Park. The search was suspended around 8 p.m. Monday evening and will resume Tuesday morning.

No more information has been released.

