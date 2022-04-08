Sean Lowe wins Wauwatosa alderman race on provisional ballot

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Sean Lowe won the race for the next District 5 alderman in Wauwatosa on a provisional ballot.

Lowe faced off against Rob Gustafson in Tuesday's Spring Election. Both candidates received 702 votes.

That one provisional ballot was opened Friday, revealing Lowe was the winner.

According to My Vote WI, "a provisional ballot is a ballot that is marked but is not counted at the time it is cast. It is issued to a voter who is unable to provide the poll workers with documentation as required by Wisconsin federal law."

Lowe is the first African American man to become an alderman in the City of Wauwatosa.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip