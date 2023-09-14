Sea lion exhibit at Milwaukee County Zoo is closing, Ocean Connections says

MILWAUKEE — Ocean Connections' sea lions exhibit they help maintain at the Milwaukee County Zoo is closing down.

Organizers said in a statement that after three decades of caring for the sea lions, they will be leaving the zoo. The nonprofit said their existing pool at the zoo needs renovations but that the zoo decided to not allocate more funding to fix it.

(New funding for the zoo and the county parks system has dried up in recent decades).

The sea lions in Milwaukee will be relocated to their other facilities, Ocean Connections said.

They will have sea lion programs at the Milwaukee County Zoo through Dec. 3, 2023.

Ocean Connections at the Milwaukee County Zoo is the only facility in the state to house California sea lions, according to their statement.

September 14th, 2023



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:



After over three decades of providing educational seal and sea lion programming which both



entertains and inspires zoo patrons, Ocean Connections will be leaving the Milwaukee County Zoo. This



decision has been made after several months of careful consideration and conversations. Our existing



pool in Milwaukee is 38 years old and is in need of restoration to remain operational and meet the



welfare standards which are essential in housing marine mammals. The Milwaukee County Zoo has



decided not to allocate funds to these renovations and will instead be retiring our facility at the close of



2023.



Ocean Connections was founded in Milwaukee, WI and is the only facility in the state to house California



sea lions. “Providing forever homes to seals and sea lions, including rescued, non-releasable animals



which touch the heart and teach the minds of our guests has allowed us to introduce thousands of



children to the world of marine mammals, inspiring empathy and stewardship for our natural world. It is



with great sadness that we now lose such an instrumental community reach.” said Ocean Connections



President and CEO, Shelley Ballmann. “Our commitment to the community will remain strong as we plan



to continue school outreach and community programs within the Greater Milwaukee area as well as



within our sister parks in Hersheypark, PA, Pigeon Forge, TN and Myrtle Beach, SC. “



The Ocean Connections animals remain our highest priority. Our animals will all be relocated this winter



within our sister facilities. We ask that you greet this news with understanding and give our team grace as



we prepare to say goodbye to our location within the zoo.



We will continue to offer daily programs through December 3, 2023, so be sure to come and see your



flippered friends. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you all so much for the love over the years and we



look forward to your continued support.





