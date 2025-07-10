Scripps raises $75,000 for Central Texas flood relief, urgent need for donations continues

CINCINNATI — The Scripps News Group and the Scripps Howard Fund have raised more than $75,000 to provide relief for those impacted by the devastating floods in Central Texas. However, with many families in need of support, additional donations are needed to provide sustained assistance.

READ ALSO: Texas Flood Tragedy: A Scripps News special report on the Guadalupe River floods

Every donation to the Scripps disaster relief campaign supports local, trusted nonprofit organizations in Central Texas working tirelessly to help neighbors in need with response, relief and recovery efforts.

To give: Text FLOODING to 50155 OR visit scrippsnews.com/relief.

Since the Scripps campaign launched on July 7, the support has poured in from across the nation, with more than $50,000 donated by hundreds of people from more than 25 states. The E.W. Scripps Company has also contributed $25,000 to bolster the relief efforts.

Last Friday’s flooding killed at least 120 people, while more than 150 people remain unaccounted for nearly a week later. Among the lives lost were those of dozens of campers and staff from a Central Texas summer camp. The floods are now the deadliest instance of inland flooding in the U.S. since 1976, when Colorado’s Big Thompson Canyon flooded, killing 144 people, according to a new report.

“The scale of this disaster is devastating,” said Meredith Delaney, Scripps Howard Fund president and CEO. “The donations from hundreds of Scripps News Group viewers from across the U.S. and our local station markets will make a significant impact toward providing essential care and support. But the need is far from over. This campaign, in partnership with The E.W. Scripps Company, allows us to connect the generosity of Scripps viewers with our neighbors in Texas who need immediate and sustained assistance.”

The Scripps News Group, which is comprised of national and local Scripps journalists, will show the impact of the donations in the coming weeks across all of its platforms.

