Schools lockdown after suspects crash stolen car, flee in Shorewood

SHOREWOOD, Wis. — Several schools were placed on lockdown after suspects in a stolen car crashed and fled on foot in Shorewood.

According to the Shorewood Police Department, an officer attempted a traffic stop on a driver in a stolen vehicle around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver fled at a high rate of speed and crashed. Two occupants then fled on foot.

Police from Shorewood, Whitefish Bay, Glendale, Fox Point, and UW-Milwaukee set up a perimeter in the area to locate the suspects. Due to this, surrounding schools were placed on lockdown status.

The suspects were found and taken into custody with the help of a Milwaukee Police K9 squad.

The lockdown was lifted around 2:30 p.m.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip