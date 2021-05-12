School threat that prompted evacuation at Waukesha North is not credible: Officials

WAUKESHA — A bomb threat turned out to be false at Waukesha North High School Wednesday morning, officials say.

The School District of Waukesha said in a statement that just after 11 a.m., the school was evacuated after school officials received an "anonymous school threat" through their Speak Up Speak Out program. All students and staff were safely evacuated.

The Waukesha Police Department said in a separate statement earlier in the day that they investigated a bomb threat at the high school. The school district did not specify that their school threat was a bomb threat.

The Waukesha Police Department, assisted by the Milwaukee Police Department, then swept the building and concluded that the threat was "non-credible," the school district says. Students and staff were given the clear to return to the school.

"Thank you to the North High School team for their quick response to the situation and to the Waukesha Police Department, Waukesha Fire Department, and Milwaukee law enforcement for their assistance today," the school district said in their statement.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip