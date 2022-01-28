School officials investigate Brookfield East racist video

BROOKFIELD — An investigation is underway after a video of a Brookfield East student falling victim to a racist act began circulating online.

The superintendent of Elmbrook Schools, Mark Hansen, sent out a recorded message to parents and families about the incident, saying the actions in the video will not be tolerated.

Hansen did not give specifics as to what actually happens in the video but said he's seen it and he's saddened and disturbed by its content.

"Although this video was recorded off district property, our response to racism extends beyond our school walls because human dignity and respect for every person, every time, all the time is central to our core values," Hansen said in the message,

Hansen said he shared the recording with parents and staff to clearly state the district will not tolerate racism in school communities.

The superintendent not only said students will be punished for the video, but he also thanked other students for speaking up about the video.

As soon as it began circulating, Hansen said students started reaching out to staff, reporting the video on social media, and expressing their disgust with the actions in the video.

"I am grateful to these students who chose to respond and reflect our community values and beliefs through their actions," Hansen said in the statement.

He wrapped up the message by saying he believes the school community will stand together as educators teach students about the impact of words and actions on social media.

