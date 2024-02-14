School bus involved in accident near 37th and Silver Spring in Milwaukee

A school bus and a car were involved in an accident near 37th and Silver Spring in Milwaukee.

A viewer sent us this picture of the wreckage.

TMJ4 Viewer School bus crash near 37th and Silver Spring

TMJ4 has been told first responders arrived to the crash around 8:30 a.m. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

There appeared to be people on the bus during the crash. They were moved to a separate bus. It's unclear if there were any students on board or if there were any injuries.

TMJ4 is working to learn more about what lead up to the crash.



