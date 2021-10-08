School bus driver saves child from abudction

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police say they're investigating an abduction that occured Thursday.

They say around 6:43 a.m. near W. National Avenue and S. Cesar E Chavez Drive, a suspect forced the victim into his vehicle and took her to the 1100 block of W. Pierce Street.

The victim was able to summon for help and escape with the help of a school bus driver that was in the area. The suspect, a 26-year-old man, fled the scene but was later arrested.

Police say he's suspected to be involved in a similar incident that occurred near S. 22nd Street and W. Mitchell Street.

This is an ongoing investigation and criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

