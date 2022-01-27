Scholarship set up in honor of teacher who worked at Milwaukee Public Schools for 29 years

The family of a beloved member of the Milwaukee Public Schools system and educator of 29 years is hoping to continue the teachers legacy despite his unfortunate passing.

Johhny Parker died from brain cancer on Jan. 19, 2021. According to the family, one of his last wishes was to find a way to continue helping as many students as possible.

Now, his family has set up a scholarship in his name to help students along their educational journey. The goal is to impact these students and give them every opportunity possible to be successful in school.

"Johnny’s love for children pushed him to work hard at executing his duties and responsibilities to ensure that every student got what they needed to transform into a successful citizen." Yolanda Parker, his wife, wrote in the GoFundMe description.

You can donate to the scholarship at the GoFundMe link here. The family hopes to raise $5,000 to help five to ten students.

