Scholarship in honor of Marquette Dean killed in hit-and-run grows to help more students

MILWAUKEE — More than two years after former Marquette University School of Business Dean Joe Daniels was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Marquette's campus, donors, including many of his former students, are finding was to give back in his honor.

"He's the model of the kind of leader that we really look up to here at Marquette," said Tim Hanley, Acting Keyes Dean of the College of Business Administration. He worked with Daniels and has since taken over Daniels' former role.

The Dr. Joe Daniels Memorial Scholarship is helping students study abroad and apply what they're learning in the classroom to situations in the "real world."

"Joe had a vision. He ran our economics department for many years and he wanted to give our students a global experience," said Hanley.

Over the past ten years, Joe worked to send students on trips abroad. More than 250 students have had a chance to participate. But now, thanks to the generosity of donors, Joe's vision is growing.

"We plan to take this to scale. Joe literally had a vision that every student in our college would have access to this type of experience," said Hanley.

They still have a long way to go to reach that goal. But, for students like Marquette Junior Anastasia Farsalas, these experiences are both life-changing and eye-opening.

"We each worked with two different small businesses in Panama," said Farsalas.

Her experience was virtual, due to the pandemic, but she says the financial support the Joe Daniels Memorial Fund will provide families is huge.

"Financially, my parents would've been like 'what are you doing? No,'" she said.

She also said it speaks directly to what she had heard about Joe Daniels.

"I never got to meet him but, I know my teachers have talked about him and kind of what a great guy he was, so I know him through the memories of others," said Farsalas.

His legacy is still unlocking experiences for students.

"It really shook Marquette to the core when he suddenly passed away two years ago," said Hanley. "I think to just have something that will be here, in his name, it just makes people smile."

To contribute to the Dr. Joe Daniels Memorial Scholarship, click here, and you'll be directed to a page on Marquette University's website.

