Lanes reopen after reckless driving shuts down southbound I-45: Sheriff

MILWAUKEE — All southbound lanes of I-45 at Bluemound Road in the Zoo Interchange have reopened after authorities shut them down as officers responded to a reckless driving incident late Friday night.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said the reckless driver's vehicle stopped in that area.

About an hour after the initial announcement, the sheriff's office said lanes have reopened. The suspects are in custody, according to the office.

TRAFFIC ALERT: At 9:27 PM, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office initiated a full freeway closure on southbound I-45 at Bluemound Rd, in the Zoo Interchange. The action was taken to support @MilwaukeePolice’s pursuit of a reckless driver whose vehicle is stopped at that location. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) October 16, 2021

