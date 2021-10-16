Watch
Lanes reopen after reckless driving shuts down southbound I-45: Sheriff

Posted at 9:57 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 23:43:08-04

MILWAUKEE — All southbound lanes of I-45 at Bluemound Road in the Zoo Interchange have reopened after authorities shut them down as officers responded to a reckless driving incident late Friday night.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said the reckless driver's vehicle stopped in that area.

About an hour after the initial announcement, the sheriff's office said lanes have reopened. The suspects are in custody, according to the office.

