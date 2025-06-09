Save on baby items: New Greendale resale store, Once Upon a Child, helps parents stretch their budgets

GREENDALE, Wis. — Raising kids can be expensive, but it doesn’t have to break the bank. A new addition to the Greendale shopping scene is giving parents a fresh way to save big on everything from baby bottles to backpacks.

Once Upon a Child, a national resale franchise, just opened a new location in Greendale, and local families are already reaping the benefits.

The concept behind Once Upon a Child is simple: parents can sell the items their kids have outgrown and pick up what they need next, all in a single trip. Unlike traditional consignment stores, Once Upon a Child pays cash on the spot for gently used clothing, shoes, toys, and gear.

It’s a model that’s gaining popularity, especially as families grapple with rising costs.

“I have bills and other stuff I need to pay,” said Joel Banach, a Greendale father of two. “It’s nice to come here and get a little discount here and there.”

Store owner Jess McGurn says the savings add up fast, especially on specialty items like team apparel and footwear.

“We have all the Wisconsin teams and we always price this way less than retail,” McGurn said. “This [Packers] item was $5.50, this one $4.50, and this one $6.50. If you’ve ever bought team apparel for your children, you know how expensive it can be.”

Even high-demand brands like Crocs can be found at bargain prices.

“This pair of Crocs is selling for $10, and another pair is $10.50,” McGurn added. “If you’ve ever purchased Crocs for your kids, you know that they can really add up.”

Whether you’re shopping for everyday outfits or holiday costumes, the variety at Once Upon a Child covers every stage of childhood.

“I just went in there and they had Halloween costumes already out,” said Banach. “They also had deals like 10 leggings for $20, which I think is great.”

In addition to being budget-friendly, resale shopping is a more sustainable option for families who want to reduce waste. By giving gently used items a second life, parents can keep quality goods out of landfills — and in the hands of families who need them.

Whether you’re stocking up for a newborn or swapping out sizes for a growing toddler, Once Upon a Child in Greendale offers a practical way to save — because every dollar counts.

