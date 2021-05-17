Watch
Saukville police searching for endangered missing 13-year-old

Saukville Police Department
Posted at 12:04 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 13:06:16-04

The Saukville Police Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday morning and could be in Menominee.

Police say Samantha Stephenson was last seen with Brandon Morgan, 19, who is believed to be her boyfriend.

Officials say the pair were heard to say they were "going underground" and turned off cell phones and cut off all communication. Police said Morgan is "currently in a manic state" and it was unknown what his intentions were.

Stephenson was last seen wearing a white "Rick and Morty" hoodie, black sweatpants, glasses, and no shoes.

There is no vehicle information known for Morgan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saukville police at 262-284-0444.

