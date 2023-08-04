Sauk County teen missing since June may have searched Internet on traveling out of state

BARABOO, Wis. — The Sauk County Sheriff's Office said Thursday a search of a missing teen's electronic devices may have revealed Internet searches about traveling out of state.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is now a part of the investigation into the boy's disappearance.

Thirteen-year-old James Yoblonski has been missing since June 12. He was last seen in the Baraboo Bluffs area near the westernmost portion of Devil's Lake State Park and the northern area of the Sauk Prairie Recreation Area. Officials previously said a handgun associated with the household is also unaccounted for. Authorities say he left his home in his parents' van, which was later found along Highway 12 near the state park.

In Thursday's update, the sheriff's office said the electronic devices they searched were believed to have been in Yoblonski's possession prior to his disappearance. In the early months of this year, "two searches were conducted using the device’s web browser regarding means of traveling out of state."

One of the devices is owned by the Yoblonski family and the other device was given to Yoblonski from the Baraboo School District.

There were also multiple internet searches found of physical locations inside the State of Wisconsin, the sheriff's office said. Investigators searched those areas but did not find any evidence of Yoblonski ever physically being there after his disappearance.

The sheriff's office is asking the public to contact the Sauk County Sheriff's Department at 608-355-4495 or Sauk County Crime Stoppers @ 1-888-TIP-SAUK (1-888-847-7285) with any information regarding this case. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.

